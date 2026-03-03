APC Congress: Niger Settles With Affirmation

Following the affirmation of the executive council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Governor Umaru Bago has stated that equity, justice, and fairness will guide the party in the discharge of its responsibilities across the state.

The governor made the remarks at the official affirmation of leaders to pilot the affairs of APC in the state, held at the Government House, Minna. He noted that Niger State conducted some of the best and most peaceful congresses in Nigeria.

He charged the affirmed State Executives of the party to remain united and work as a family, stressing that both old and new members of the party have equal status.

Regarding some officials whose names were removed from the lists, Governor Bago explained that the decision was made with the best intentions, as their tenures had expired after serving in their positions for 15 years. He assured that they would be compensated with appointments to represent the state.

Furthermore, the governor emphasized his commitment to an open-door policy.

Earlier, the North Central Vice Chairman of APC, Alhaji Muazu Bawa Rijau, commended Governor Bago for ensuring that the ward, local government, and state congresses were conducted 100 percent peacefully and successfully.

In separate remarks, former Niger State Governor Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, Minister of State for Agriculture Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, and Senator Sani Musa stated that the APC in Niger State will continue to discharge its duties in line with constitutional provisions.

Among those affirmed by the Chairman of the Congress Committee, Alhaji Danladi Abubakar, were: Aminu Musa Bobi as Chairman, Dr. Adamu Gane as Secretary, Mohammed Abba as Treasurer, Musa Sarkinkaji as Publicity Secretary, and Adamu Abdulkarim as Financial Secretary, among others.