Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has disclosed that the State recorded over 400,000 registered members in the recent e-registration and membership revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ranking the state 10th nationwide.

Speaking at the party’s state congress, the governor attributed the milestone to growing public confidence in the APC-led administration at both state and federal levels.

He reiterated the state chapter’s endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the sole presidential candidate in 2027, describing the move as recognition of purposeful leadership.

The congress adopted a consensus model for electing new executives, a process party officials said was peaceful, transparent and credible.

“Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya said the endorsement reflected appreciation for what he described as courageous leadership amid economic and governance challenges”

“Inuwa Yahaya then assured the national leadership that the APC in Gombe remains united and prepared to secure victory at all levels in 2027”

In his acceptance speech, newly elected state chairman, Mohammed Dantata Ndus, described the congress as historic and pledged to consolidate party structures to deliver victory in 2027.

Corroborating, the outgoing chairman, Nitte Amangal, thanked stakeholders for their support and vowed continued commitment to party success.