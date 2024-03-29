APC Congratulates Tinubu @72, Says His Vision For Democracy Legendary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, quipping that his vision for a democratic government is legendary.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party said, “On this day, we celebrate a true patriot, statesman, veteran democrat and visionary leader whose contributions to the enthronement of democracy and nation-building are simply legendary.

“We proudly salute a preeminent Party man, an exemplary progressive, a tireless builder and a founding architect of our great Party.

“The APC family stands united with President Tinubu as he continues his illustrious service to our dear country, leading with an ironclad determination to steer the ship of state to a safe and stable harbour of peace, unity, security, social cohesion, economic stability and sustainable prosperity.

“As he celebrates another year, we join the first family and all well-wishers in prayer for more wisdom, excellent health and divine graces upon our dear President, now and in the many years to come.

“On behalf of our National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, members of the National Working Committee, and leaders and members of our great Party, here at home and around the world, we wish our President a happy birthday anniversary.”