APC Congratulates Aiyedatiwa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, on his re-election.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, the party said: “Your Excellency’s resounding victory in the justconcluded Ondo State gubernatorial election is a clear attestation that your administration’s policies and programmes and campaign message of hope and consolidation have resonated deeply with the electorate.

“With this renewed mandate, we are confident that you will build upon your accomplishments, and take the state to even greater heights of social and economic development for the benefit of the good people of Ondo State.”

