APC Congratulates Aiyedatiwa On Election Victory

Share

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has joined other political gladiators to congratulate Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his victory at the just concluded Ondo State governorship election.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Aiyedatiwa was declared the winner of the election on Sunday, defeating his closest rival, Ajayi Agboola of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday poll.

The ruling party in a statement issued by his Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka on Sunday praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and others who played critical roles in the successful conduct of the election.

Congratulating the Governor, APC said the victory was a testament that Aiyedatiwa’s policies were in alignment with the people’s wishes.

READ ALSO

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) heartily congratulates the Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, on his re-election.

“Your Excellency’s resounding victory in the just-concluded Ondo state gubernatorial election is a clear attestation that your administration’s policies and programmes, and campaign message of hope and consolidation have resonated deeply with the electorate.

“With this renewed mandate, we are confident that you will build upon your accomplishments.”

Share

Please follow and like us: