APC Congratulates Aiyedatiwa, Deputy On S’Court Verdict

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his Deputy, Hon Olayide Adelami, on the Supreme Court verdict that affirmed their November 16 governorship election.

The party, in a statement issued by its Chairman, Engr Ade Adetimehin, described its governorship election victory at the apex court as the final endorsement of the people’s mandate.

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Agboola Ajayi, at the hearing of the appeal against the Court of Appeal judgment on Wednesday, withdrew his appeal and congratulated Aiyedatiwa.

The other Supreme Court also dismissed other appeals of the opposition political parties and affirmed the victory of Aiyedatiwa at the polls. The other two political parties were the Social Democratic Party (SDP)and the Allied People’s Movement (APM).

Adetimehin, in his statement, congratulated the Governor, his Deputy, party chieftains, and the good people of the Sunshine State on the victory.

The party further commended the roles of the judiciary, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and security agencies, which were involved while the case lasted.

The state chapter urged the three political parties to put the defeat behind them and support the efforts of the Aiyedatiwa-led government to reconstruct various sectors, aimed at boosting the economy.