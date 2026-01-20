APC Conflict Resolution C’ttee: Buni Warns Members Against Personal Interests

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on Strategy, Conflict Resolution and Mobilisation, Governor Mai Mala Buni, on Tuesday warned members of the committee against projecting personal interests above the overall interest of the party.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the committee in Abuja, Governor Buni said the panel would adopt strategic measures to resolve all pending conflicts and proactively address potential threats to the party.

Members of the committee include the governors of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma; Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia; Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani; Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara; Jigawa State, Umar Namadi; Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu; Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji; and Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Other members are Senator Adamu Aliero; the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari. The former APC National Legal Adviser, Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN), will serve as the committee’s secretary.

Recall that during the inauguration of the committee in December, Governor Buni, who is also the Governor of Yobe State, said the panel would adopt strategic engagement and wide consultations to develop inclusive and sustainable solutions that would give both old and new party members, especially aggrieved stakeholders, a sense of belonging.

According to a statement issued by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, Governor Buni reiterated at the meeting that the committee would consider proactive measures and lasting solutions in its conflict resolution approach.

He urged members not to allow personal interests or sentiments to override the collective purpose for which the committee was constituted.