APC Confirms Death Of Member, Six Others As Customs Begins Auction Of Rice

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday confirmed that Comfort Funmilayo Adebanjo, one of its members, and six other people died in an attempt to purchase the subsided rice that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had seized and put up for sale.

New Telegraph reports that the unfortunate incident occurred in the NCS office in Yaba, Lagos after the Controller General of the Customs, Adewale Adeniyi flagged off the sale of rice at the service on Thursday.

It would be recalled that many Nigerians have been swarming the Lagos location since the sale kicked off, and similar exercises have taken place all around the nation.

READ ALSO:

But on Friday, there was a rush that resulted in the deaths of seven people.

Adebanjo was one of the seven people who perished in the stampede, according to Comrade Adebari Adewale, the secretary of the Lagos State APC, and Oluwafemi Fadahunsi, the coordinator of FKL Ward E1.

In the obituary released on Saturday, they said: “It is with heavy hearts and regret we announce the painful death of one of our members in FKL WARD E1, Mrs Adebanjo Comfort Funmilayo of house number 104, Ibidun street by AKINHANMI street, Ojuelegba.

“She was among the 7 victims who died in the course of buying custom rice at Yaba.

“May God grant all the members of her family and all the residents of WARD E1 the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”