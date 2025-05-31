APC Condoles With Niger State Government Over Flood Disaster

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended its heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Niger State following the devastating flood that ravaged the market town of Mokwa in Mokwa Local Government Area.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the APC expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and displacement of residents caused by the disaster.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families that have lost loved ones and those displaced from their homes as a result of this tragedy,” the statement read.

The party also lauded the swift response of first responders and local volunteers involved in ongoing search, rescue, and recovery efforts in the affected areas.

“We commend the valiant efforts of first responders and courageous citizens engaged in search, rescue, and recovery operations in the flood-affected districts,” Morka said.

The APC called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant federal, state, and local authorities to intensify their response and provide urgent relief to victims of the disaster.

“We urge NEMA and other authorities to expand efforts and interventions to quickly mitigate the impact of the disaster and bring relief to victims,” the party added.

The statement concluded with prayers for the souls of the deceased and for the swift recovery of the injured. “It is our prayer that the souls of all who have died may find eternal rest, as we pray for quick recovery and healing for those injured in this tragedy. Amen.”

Over 100 people were reportedly killed in the flood disaster, which has left the community in mourning and widespread devastation across the area.

