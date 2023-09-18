APC condemns scrap of Sharia commissions by Zamfara govt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has condemned in strong terms the circular restructuring government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) signed by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs, Lawal Hussain and shared to the public for immediate implementation.

In a statement by the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Malam Yusuf Idris, saying his party has observed that the circular is anti-Sharia and the progress of Islamic teachings in the Shari’ah practicing state, which is ever made in the state that gradually dismantled the Islamic structure without recourse to possible implications.

According to the statement, the scrapped Islamic Sharia component include Qur’anic Recitation and Tajweed Agency, Sharia Research and Development Commission, Public Complaint Commission, Anti-Corruption Commission, Directorate for Qur’anic Schools and Islamic organisations, Islamic Preaching, Jumaat Mosques and Eid Praying Grounds Establishment Regulation Commission.

“Even if the governor considers himself an Abuja man, he should know that he is now the Governor of Zamfara State, where close to 100 per cent of the citizens are Muslims and on which foundation the state has been able to attain stability.”

“It is now crystal clear that the governor is all out to sprinkle acid on all the segments of Islam in the state, starting with the sacking of the Ulama Consultative Council from the Government House and reallocating the secretariat to his wife who has no constitutional role in the governance.”