APC Condemns Attack On Malami’s Convoy In Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has condemned in totality the attack on the former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami’s (SAN) convoy by some hoodlums in Birnin Kebbi metropolis on Monday.

The State Public Relations Officer of APC, Isa Abubakar As-Salafi, said in a telephone conversation to New Telegraph Correspondents that, “I saw the report on social media, that was how I got to know what had happened, and we at the party level are going to investigate the root cause to find out those behind the attack.

Isa As-Salafi stated that they are leaving in peace, and they want peace to continue to be promoted in the state by all political parties.

He accused security personnel attached to Malami’s convoy of opening fire during the confrontation, which he claimed escalated the situation.

Reacting to the attack, the former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) leader, said he was in Birnin Kebbi solely to pay condolences to prominent individuals who passed away during his absence and not for political campaigning.

“It’s a painful act clearly linked to politics. Some thugs came out from the APC state headquarters armed with dangerous weapons and stones, attacking and destroying our convoy,” Malami alleged.

“The truth is, when it comes to politics in Kebbi State, there is no retreat, no surrender.”

Some of the victims said about 10 cars were smashed, and many people in the convoy got various degrees of injuries in the attack