APC Condemns Alleged Assassination Attempt On Obi, Odigie-Oyegun, Others

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the alleged assassination attempt on chieftains of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The party, however, described as unfounded the ADC’s allegation that members of the ruling party were responsible for the failed assassination attempt.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the APC said it was not for the ADC to point fingers at anyone on a matter that had not been investigated.

It will be recalled that the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Peter Obi, former governor of Edo State, John Odigie-Oyegun, and other ADC chieftains were reportedly attacked this week in Edo State by suspected gunmen.

The alleged assassination attempt has triggered political controversy.

Reacting to the incident, the APC stated:

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is, undoubtedly, its own nemesis. It needs no external help to achieve its political demise. The party is doing a good job crippling itself even before it has time to stand on its feet.

“The ADC and its leaders are insufferable jesters. They weaponise dark humour as a strategy to deceive, distract and disrupt in desperation for public sympathy.

“In its press statement of February 25, 2026, the ADC claimed that the APC was responsible for the shooting incident involving its members in Edo State. That is utterly delusional. Accusing the APC even before any investigation is carried out by law enforcement is particularly senseless and shows the ADC as a party that lacks focus and regard for due process of law. By its baseless conclusion, the party has declared itself the accuser, investigator, prosecutor and judge in its own cause.

“Nigerians must wonder how a party that cannot manage a single incident with proper guidance, maturity and in line with legal and constitutional process can be trusted to manage the complexities of Nigeria’s security environment.

“The ADC’s reference to ‘cases of acts of terrorism by the ruling APC against our party’ in its presser is reckless and unjustifiable. This characterisation only reveals the ADC and its leaders as a confused bunch, desperate to whip up sentiments and curry public sympathy at all costs. The flippant accusation clearly shows that the ADC is out of touch with the prevailing realities of the country’s war on terror and insensitive to the patriotic sacrifices of troops on the front lines in defence of our lives and liberty.”

Condemning the attack, the APC added:

“Make no mistake, violence of any kind in our political space is unacceptable and must be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians. Our great party roundly condemns the reported shooting incident in Edo State. We call on the police and other law enforcement authorities to carry out an expeditious investigation into the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Investigation of this incident should begin with a thorough scrutiny of the ADC, its leaders and members as prime suspects. As a party of leaders without members, the ADC is overrun by internal leadership and supremacy struggles. Among other leads, law enforcement investigation should focus on widely reported violent clashes and confrontations among its factional leaders over control and access to certain meetings of the party. The ADC cannot smear our great party with a violent incident of its own exclusive making.

“To be clear, the APC has absolutely no role or responsibility in the unfortunate shooting incident. We are too busy taking stock of our recent big wins in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) municipal elections and the Rivers and Kano States constituency elections to pay any attention to a fringe and inconsequential meeting of ADC political wanderers in Edo State. The ADC should be just as busy trying to fathom its back-to-back dismal performance in previous and recent by-elections across the country despite its nuisance rants.

“We are grateful to Nigerians for the solid and growing support for our great party. We particularly appreciate the electorate in the FCT, Kano and Rivers States for their vote of confidence in our party and in the visionary and transformative leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

“Our party and Mr President remain focused on building a stronger, more resilient and prosperous country for the good of all Nigerians.”