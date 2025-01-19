APC Commiserates With Niger Govt, Residents

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, has joined Nigerians to commiserate with the government and people of Niger State over fire explosion that was caused by petrol tanker last weekend.

It has been reported that over 60 persons lost their lives in the explosion disaster, while many others sustained injuries of different degrees.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the National Chairman, Edwin Olofu, in Abuja yesterday, Ganduje described the incident as a heartbreaking tragedy that has caused immense pain to families and communities across Niger State.

He said: “We are profoundly saddened by the loss of lives and the suffering caused by this unfortunate incident. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, the injured, and all those affected.

We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Niger State in this moment of grief.” The APC National Chairman commended the swift response of emergency services and called for all necessary support to be extended to the victims and their families.

