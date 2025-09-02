APC Commends Shettima’s Loyalty To Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Vice President Kashim Shettima, GCON, on his 59th birthday, praising his unwavering loyalty to President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the ruling party described Shettima as an exceptional leader, astute administrator, and a quintessential progressive whose life and career have left indelible marks on Nigeria’s political landscape.

“Your Excellency’s life at 59 has already made indelible footprints on our national promenade and continues to be an inspiration to many,” Morka said.

He noted Shettima’s rise from a banking career to Commissioner, Governor of Borno State, Senator, and now Vice President, commending his devotion to excellence and dedication to peace and unity in Nigeria.

“As Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, your unwavering support and loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, have been crucial to the steady strides and success of the administration’s transformative Renewed Hope Agenda,” he added.

On behalf of the party’s National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, the National Working Committee (NWC), and APC members nationwide, Morka prayed for Shettima’s continued health, wisdom, and strength in service to the nation.