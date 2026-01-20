APC Commends Oborevwori’s Infrastructure Drive, Hails Purposeful Leadership In Delta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lauded Delta State Governor, Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, for what it described as purposeful leadership and sustained delivery of critical infrastructure projects across the state.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the ruling party commended the governor for performing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Uromi Junction Flyover in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, on Monday, January 19, 2026.

The project, awarded to construction giant Julius Berger at a cost of ₦59.7 billion, is expected to be completed within 14 months.

According to the APC, the Agbor flyover addresses a long-standing safety concern at a notorious interchange that has claimed numerous lives through frequent road accidents over the years.

The party noted that the project fulfils the long-held aspirations of the people of Agbor and the Ika Nation for decisive government intervention.

While acknowledging Agbor as the immediate beneficiary, the APC stressed that the flyover holds national significance due to its strategic location linking major routes to Nigeria’s East, West, North and South-South regions.

The party said the project would ease traffic congestion, enhance security, boost economic activities and improve the overall wellbeing of commuters and residents.

The APC further noted that the Agbor ceremony came barely a week after Governor Oborevwori flagged off the ₦39.3 billion Otovwodo Junction Flyover in Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

With ongoing projects at PTI Junction, DSC Roundabout and Enerhen Junction, the party observed that five flyovers are currently under construction across Delta State, underscoring the administration’s resolve to expand urban infrastructure and improve living standards.

Beyond road infrastructure, the APC praised the governor’s MORE Agenda—Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security—highlighting interventions such as the clearance of pension and gratuity backlogs, investments in human capital development, monthly stipends for 10,000 widows, MSME recapitalisation in partnership with the Bank of Industry, improved funding for tertiary institutions, and the acquisition of advanced diagnostic equipment for state hospitals.

The party also acknowledged Governor Oborevwori’s alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that improved federal allocations to sub-national governments have strengthened the state’s capacity to deliver dividends of democracy.

It recalled that in April 2025, Governor Oborevwori led the entire structure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State into the APC, a move it said inspired other opposition governors to support the President’s economic reforms.

The Agbor groundbreaking ceremony attracted dignitaries from within and outside the state, including the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme; former Governor of Delta State and South-South Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; the Dein of Agbor, His Royal Majesty Benjamin Ikechukwu, Keagborekuzi I; the member representing Ika Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Victor Nwokolo; APC National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka, CON; Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu; and several lawmakers and government officials.

The Executive Chairman of Ika South Local Government Area, Jerry Ehiwarior, served as the chief host.

The APC urged the governor to sustain his commitment to people-oriented governance, commending what it described as the impactful deployment of state resources in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda for the benefit of all Deltans.