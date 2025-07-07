APC Commences Sale Of Nomination Forms For NASS Bye Elections

The All Progressives Congress APC has commenced the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms for the National Assembly bye elections.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the elections for August 16 2025.

The bye-elections, to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), are scheduled to fill two Senatorial seats, five House of Representatives seats, and nine State House of Assembly seats spread across 12 states.

APC nomination and expression of interest forms for Senate aspirants are pegged at ₦20 million, while those seeking to contest House of Representatives seats will pay ₦10 million. Forms for State House of Assembly aspirants are being sold for ₦2 million.

The party has also fixed its primary elections for July 16, 2025, to determine its flag bearers for the various legislative positions.

One of the aspirants at the National secretariat on Monday, Oscar Agedo, who is seeking to succeed the Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, formally obtained his forms on Monday. Agedo is vying to represent the Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Speaking to journalists after picking up his forms at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, Agedo pledged to deliver impactful representation and build on the developmental strides already recorded in the constituency.

The aspirant expressed confidence in the party’s internal democratic process, just as he promised to prioritise youth empowerment, education, and infrastructural development if elected.

He said, “My intention to represent my people in the Green Chambers is simple: to make good laws for our country and to ensure proper representation for my people, especially in the area of infrastructural development.

“As a legislator, my primary responsibility is to make laws. But, it is also obvious that in our democracy today, there is a high demand for lawmakers to implement constituency projects.

“For me, my major focus will be on youth and citizens’ empowerment across Ovia South-West and Ovia North-East. Our predecessor, who is now the Deputy Governor of Edo State, has done remarkably well in infrastructure. I will not just add to that, but my key interest is in human capacity development.

“I assure you that I will make my people proud.”

Aghedo, a former local government chairman, also urged the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to conduct a credible primary election on July 19

“I also want to appeal to the National Working Committee that our party is known for credible and transparent primaries. I am confident that come July 19th, we will have a free and fair primary election in our constituency,” he quipped.

Another aspirant for the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency seat in Kaduna State, Comrade Yakubu Waziri on his part commended the Senator Uba Sani-led administration in the state in addressing insecurity, especially in the Southern Kaduna region of the state.

“For a long time, Chikun and Kajuru were constantly in the news for negative reasons. But today, thanks to the intervention of His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the “People’s Governor”, the situation has improved. In fact, we are not just experiencing relative peace; we are enjoying permanent peace, to the glory of God.

“If elected as a member of the House of Representatives for Chikun/Kajuru Constituency, what we have done so far is just the beginning. Our people will have no regrets electing us. By the grace of God, we’ll deliver.”