APC Clears All Chairmanship Elections In C’River

Cross River State Local government election on Saturday turned out to be a single-party affair as all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were elected to the position of Chairmen.

The results which was declared by the Chairman of the Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission, Dr. Ekong Edet Bocco on Sunday said all eighteen local government areas in the state were swept by the APC.

While reading the results, Dr Bocco explained that the commission ensured the election was “free, fair and cannot be faulted.,” saying the situation was fully controlled by the commission.

After reading out the results, the commission chairman advised the chairmen-elect to”to magnanimous in victory because those who lost out are Cross Riverians.

In his admonition, the state chairman of APC, Barr. Alphonsus Eba told the newly elected chairmen “not to look at the allocation but concentrate on developing their local government areas with whatever resources they will receive.

