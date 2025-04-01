APC Chieftains Decry Lack Of Meetings In Oke-Ero LG

Share

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State, under the aegis of G10, has stressed the need for periodic party meetings and a stronger bond between the party and its elected public officeholders.

The immediate past Deputy Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly and a stakeholder in the APC, Raphael Olalekan Adetiba, raised concerns over the party’s failure to hold a single meeting in the Local Government Area since the conclusion of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on Tuesday with Journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Adetiba explained that the G10 cuts across the 10 wards in Oke-Ero and was established to prevent the party from sinking in the Local Government Area.

He emphasized that the efforts of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and President Bola Tinubu in repositioning Nigeria should not be jeopardized by internal wrangling and disunity.

“We formed G10 to salvage our party from imminent collapse. The party should not exist only during elections. Meetings and engagements are essential for fostering unity and ensuring that APC remains formidable in Oke-Ero,” Adetiba said.

Similarly, another chieftain of the party in Oke-Ero, Oluwanishola Adeoti, criticized the party’s Local Government Chairman for allegedly trying to hijack the party structure and running it without convening any political meetings.

He described the development as an abnormality in any political setting and urged the chairman to support the G10’s initiative rather than working against it.

“If we must strengthen APC ahead of the 2027 general elections, all hands must be on deck. The chairman should join forces with G10 to ensure the party remains united and formidable,” Adeoti added.

