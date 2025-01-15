APC Chieftain Writes Ondo Senator Over Performance, Empowerment

Share

I’ve Impacts In Ondo North- Senator Ipinsagba

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ife Ajibuwa, has criticized the Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial district, Senator Jide Ipinsagba, over his performance since he was elected into office 20 months ago.

In an open letter to the Senator, the APC chieftain said there is nothing substantial the party members in the Senatorial District can point to as achievements since he was elected into the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

Ajibuwa said some of the allegations against Ipinsagba, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Downstream Petroleum, included a lack of human empowerment and inaction in matters affecting the six local governments that made up the senatorial district.

According to him, his criticism of the lawmaker was neither for personal gain nor borne out of malice but a challenge for him to deliver on the promises he made to the people of the district.

His words “You have been in office for over 20 months, nearly half of your tenure, yet there is little to show in terms of youth development, skill acquisition, or job creation.

“For a region like Ondo North, where unemployment is rampant and many small businesses struggle to survive, human empowerment is not just an expectation, it is a necessity. I must ask: where is the promised “Renewed Hope” and the leadership that inspired the trust of the people who voted for you?

“Other senators across the country, whom I would prefer not to name, have demonstrated that with the right commitment, meaningful change is achievable. I am fully aware that opportunities such as constituency project funds, partnerships with government agencies, and private-sector collaborations are available to you.

“Unfortunately, it appears that these opportunities have not yet been fully utilized to ameliorate the lives of your constituents. The lack of human empowerment programmes is particularly troubling, especially when other legislators have used similar resources to create tangible impacts.

“It is also worth pointing out that, as of today, you have not facilitated employment for even one single individual in Ondo North, let alone sponsoring talented persons abroad for further education or knowledge acquisition.

“This fact alone speaks volumes about the urgency of the situation. I do not raise this point to undermine your efforts but to emphasize the need for immediate improvement. The people of Ondo North deserve a senator who listens to their concerns and prioritizes their needs.

“We are not asking for miracles, Senator; we are asking for action. We want to see programmes that provide grants for small businesses, scholarships for students, and other events that empower our people to stand on their own feet. Senator, please facilitate job opportunities! Not the regular 5kg of rice. These are not luxuries; they are necessities.

“This letter is not meant to be overly negative or combative, it is a wake-up call. You still have time to turn things around and prove that you are the leader we believe in. However, time is running out. The longer you delay, the more your tenure risks being remembered as a missed opportunity.

“The sons and daughters of Ondo North are growing impatient. They sent you to represent them, and they expect results. Senator Jide Ipinsagba, the ball is in your court. Please step up and take bold and decisive action to address these pressing issues.

“If you cannot, then perhaps in the months to come, you should consider stepping aside to allow someone else to shoulder the responsibilities of the office.”

However, Ipinsagba said he has empowered farmers and promoted agricultural advancement since he assumed office. Also, he said has

facilitated agricultural training programmes for youths and existing farmers, equipping them with modern techniques to enhance productivity.

Besides, Ipinsagba said he has distributed fertilizers to farmers to address critical agricultural challenges, ensuring increased output and improved local food security just as he has constructed and equipped a modern health centre in Akunnu-Akoko, ensuring access to quality healthcare for the community.

