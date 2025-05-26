APC Chieftain Woos More Members Of Opposition 

Share

A chieftain of the ruling All

Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has further called on members of his party to continue to attract like-minded members of the opposition to APC.

In the aftermath of the recent and hugely successful National Summit of the APC held at the Presidential Villa, Chief Nkire reminded party faithful of the need to continue the drive for more Progressives to the fold.

During a media parley in Abuja, the pioneer member of National Caucus of the APC said it was obvious that the solidarity and unity exhibited by APC leaders at the National Summit spoke louder than anything the remaining and fading opposition coalition can muster.

The APC elder statesman welcomed the new entrants to the party and congratulated the intending members who have made up their minds to abandon their sinking vessels.

Chief Nkire said that the reason why the ruling All Progressives Congress was growing in leaps and bounds was because Nigerians had come to believe that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu is a veritable vehicle with which to achieve peace and prosperity.

Nkire urged the Nigerian public to reject the rhetoric that APC and President Tinubu were working hard to turn the country into a one-party state, adding that ” Nigeria was too prominent in the democratic world to contemplate authoritarianism”.

According him, “President Bola Tinubu and team are self-examining and know that they are in offices to make responsible choices for the people who elected them to offices.”

The former National Chairman of the Progressive People’s Alliance PPA opined that his party, the APC would never work to banish or extinguish decenting or opposing views, adding that, “the APC believes and will continue to believe that democracy is the best form of government for Nigeria”.

He further said that only an unserious and rudderless government would have taken over in Nigeria in 2023 without removing fuel subsidy and unbundling the prevailing economy.

