APC Chieftain Warns Wike, Says Only God Knows Tomorrow

Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, a former National Publicity Secretary of the now-defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), has issued a strong warning to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, cautioning him to remain humble and recognise that “Only God knows tomorrow.”

Speaking in a statement issued on Friday, Eze, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), criticised Wike’s perceived arrogance and frequent public remarks aimed at political opponents.

According to the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, who is a close ally of former Transportation Minister Chibuike Amaechi, Wike is acting “As though he owns life” and has become increasingly dismissive of political rivals.

He insisted that Wike cannot determine Amaechi’s political fate. He predicted a return to power for the former Rivers State Governor, whom he believes will rally with “Other democrats and progressives” in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections.

“No man, no matter how highly placed, should ever assume the position of God in the affairs of men,” Eze warned. “If Wike had power over life and death, it is obvious that anyone who defies him would be eliminated. But he doesn’t — and only God determines destiny.”

READ ALSO:

The APC stalwart also shifted criticism to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accusing the current administration of failing to address Nigeria’s growing economic crisis and worsening security situation. According to Eze, both Wike and President Tinubu should be more concerned about Nigerians’ mounting frustration than about silencing political adversaries.

“2027 won’t just be a contest between political parties like APC or ADC,” Eze said. “It will be a reckoning between the APC and the Nigerian people, who have suffered immensely under this administration’s mismanagement.”

Echoing sentiments previously expressed by Amaechi, Eze accused President Tinubu of disappointing Nigerians. “His leadership — if it can be called that — has plunged the country into economic despair and widespread hopelessness,” he stated.

With political tension rising ahead of 2027, Chief Eze’s remarks signal a deepening rift within the APC and set the stage for a turbulent battle for Nigeria’s future leadership.