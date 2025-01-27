APC Chieftain Urges Obasa To Accept Predicament In Good Faith

Share

The immediate past Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission, (LAHACOM) High Chief Olawale Mogaji has cautioned the former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa to accept his predicament in good faith.

Addressing the media in Lagos on Monday, Mogaji tasked the new Speaker; Hon. Mojisola Meranda to rework the institution in a manner that will restore its lost glory which was frittered away by the Obasa-led leadership.

“Some of us were victims of his leadership style in the past and we didn’t call on the heavens to fall, rather we accepted it in good faith. I am calling on him to reflect on his leadership style while in office and refrain from heating up the polity.

“I think if he feels that his rights have been infringed upon, the right thing to do is to approach the court just as I did when he illegally sacked me as the chairman of the House of Assembly Service Commission,” APC chieftain said.

According to him, the removal of the former speaker from office by his colleagues followed due process but further added that Obasa should see the development as an act of providence.

Commenting on the change of guard, Mogaji urged the new leadership to ensure that the Assembly returns to its pride of place in the comity of the country’s legislature by righting the wrongs that took place in the last ten years.

He also urged the new leadership to return the funding of the commission by returning it to the status of first-line charge which the last leadership took away from it.

Mogaji stated that the last House leadership took away several functions of the commission, which he urged the new Speaker to address.

“I can say that she (Meranda) has a lot to do. She will have to correct a lot of anomalies that took place in the past both to the staff members and the institution itself.

“I urge the new leadership of the House to ensure progression and seniority in the staffing cadre. A situation whereby someone who is on a lower grade will be taken above his seniors will not augur well for the Assembly. It would also dampen the morale of the staff.

“This was what we had in the past that I am calling on the new leadership of the House to address,” Mogaji said.

Share

Please follow and like us: