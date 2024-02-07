APC Chieftain Urges Nigerians To Resist One-Party Rule, Faults Ganduje’s Comment

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has called on Nigerians not to embrace a one-party system of government because it leads to bad governance.

Eze, who stated this while faulting Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, the party’s National Chairman of the party over his comments that efforts are on to make Kano State a one-party state warned that the idea of foisting on Nigeria, a one-party system could lead to anarchy.

Eze, in a statement, noted that if the alleged moves by the APC to cause one political party in Nigeria succeed, “the country may lose everything remaining of its sovereignty as the scheme will mark the formal collapse of democracy. ”

The APC chief faulted Ganduje for saying “We work day and night to visualise Kano as a one-party state. If Kano is converted to a one-party state it means we can decide for Nigeria and its leadership. This will be in favour of the state and the party. Leave the NNPP, and come and join the APC.”

Eze urged Nigerians must rise up, unite and save the nation from collapsing into the abyss which is the direction it is currently headed under the current administration.

He said that it is unfortunate that Nigeria has degenerated to a state where those that are opportune with power will like to stay there as long as possible not minding the consequences on the general welfare of those that they govern.

“It was the stand of the likes of Ogbulafor that forced some of us patriotic Nigerians to meet and exiled PDP from governance and it is unfortunate that the party that we struggled to install is hatching a similar mentality.”

Such a move, Eze said will be unfair to those who risked their lives to install APC with the hope of giving Nigeria and Nigerians not only a proper progressive political party but a party that will rescue the country from the challenges of poverty and insecurity.

Eze added that ” Nigeria hasn’t come this far in its chequered political history to flirt with any system that stifles opposing views. A culture that involves only one strong or sole party which runs the government can be expected to churn out unilateral decisions that are, in many cases, detrimental to the freedoms and potential progress fought for by our heroes right from the pre-colonial times”

“As a way out, Atiku Abubakar the former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in his usual character as a fighter who stood by us to install APC in Nigeria is now ready to unite other opposition political parties to checkmate APC in order for her to offer to Nigeria and Nigerians the best dividends of democracy.”