APC Chieftain Urges INEC To Conduct Election For 26 Rivers Assembly Members

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has called on Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct an election for candidates to occupy the 26 seats of the faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly members led by Hon. Martins Amaewhule.

Eze made this call in a statement issued on Tuesday following a Rivers State High Court judgement dismissing a suit seeking to compel Governor Siminalayi Fubara to re-submit the 2024 budget to the 26 former lawmakers led by Martins Amaewhule, who are loyalists of Nyesom Wike.

In the judgment, Justice S. H. Aprioku, held that the suit was “premature”, noting that legal disputes regarding the legitimacy of the 27 former lawmakers to make laws are still unresolved in various Courts.

Aprioku also reasoned that the status quo post-defection by the 27 on December 11, 2023, should be maintained until these matters are conclusively determined, noting that Fubara can work with the members that did not vacate their seats.

“The judgment of Justice Aprioku has no doubt, set a high standard for judicial excellence and serves as a model for future cases bordering on defection and budget presentation, Eze stated.

Reacting to the judgment, Chief Eze commended Justice Aprioku for the industry and justice of the matter based on law and facts without resorting to undue technicalities.

He said: “We thank Justice Aprioku for delivering this landmark and exemplary judgment in a case that has far-reaching implications on good democratic governance in Rivers State.

“By dismissing the case of the Claimants who are known blind loyalists of former Governor Wike, the court has further upheld the rights of the authentic Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly in discharging their statutory legislative duties.

“The judgment is a significant victory for democracy and Rivers State people as well as a testament to the power of the Judiciary and sanctity of the rule of law.

The court’s judgment has reaffirmed the importance of the Judiciary in ensuring that politicians adhere strictly to constitutional provisions, party guidelines INEC rules and regulations etc.

“We commend the court for its wisdom and courage in delivering this judgment, which is not just a win for Governor Fubara, but a victory for the entire lovers of democracy and people of Rivers State.

The judgment demonstrates Your Lordship’s deep understanding of the law, a commitment to justice, and a keen sense of fairness.

“Justice Aprioku’s deep knowledge of the law, and well-reasoned and researched decision have brought hope and relief to Rivers people, who are tired of the handiworks of detractors hired by Wike to constitute a clog on the wheels of democratic governance in the State.

“We are particularly pleased by the Judge’s mastery of the subject matter and his ability to articulate the judgment in a clear and concise manner.

He said that the passage and implementation of the 2025 Rivers State Budget will open yet another vista in the development strides and provision of more people-oriented projects to the people of Rivers State.

Eze also commended Fubara for his commitment to taking Rivers State out of the woods to a more progressive and prosperous state, noting that despite the distractions, the governor has remained resolute, committed, and focused in providing purposeful leadership to Rivers people.

