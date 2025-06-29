APC Chieftain Urges Aire To Stop Promoting Hate Against Edo Gov

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Frankie Ehimuan Aire, has called on popular social media influencer Mr. Albert Obazee to desist from posting materials that incite hatred against Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Aire, who claimed to have monitored Obazee’s online activities, alleged that the UK-based influencer has shared over 30 videos targeting and scandalizing the governor.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Benin City, Aire described Obazee’s actions as not only defamatory but potentially capable of inciting violence and disrupting public peace.

“Albert Obazee—a bitter, self-styled social media ‘activist’ turned keyboard warrior—now uses his UK base to promote hostility and violence against the Edo State Government and its citizens,” Aire wrote.

Citing one of Obazee’s live broadcasts, Aire alleged that the influencer encouraged bus drivers in Benin to “stone the Governor” should the suspended PSR task force be reinstated.

He described the statement as incitement to violence, warning that such utterances could be prosecuted under both Nigerian and UK laws.

According to Aire, “It is a crime under the Serious Crime Act 2007 (Sections 44–46) in the UK to encourage or assist offences committed abroad if they would also be crimes in the UK. Similarly, the Malicious Communications Act 1988 and the Communications Act 2003 (Section 127) prescribe severe punishments for such offences.”

He added that even online broadcasts originating from UK soil could attract criminal prosecution if they incite violence, hatred, or harm.

“Freedom of speech is not a license to threaten lives or destabilize a government,” Aire warned. “If your goal is to use incitement, drama, and defamation as a fast-track to asylum, brace yourself.”

The APC chieftain called on relevant authorities to monitor Obazee’s activities and take appropriate legal actions where necessary to prevent the escalation of tension in the state.