APC Chieftain to ACF: Face Problems Affecting North, Leave Tinubu Alone

Share

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano State, Alhaji Ilyasu Kwankwaso, has called on members of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), to focus on resolving the myriads of problems facing the North instead of attacking the Federal Government on political issues.

He advised the ACF to initiate a roundtable discussion that would involve religious, traditional and political leaders of the region irrespective of their affiliations to find a way forward in tackling a myriad of problems in the North.

Kwankwaso made the assertion on Friday, in Kano while reacting to the recent outcome of ACF meeting held in Kaduna in which a communique was issued attacking the Federal Government on alleged neglect of the region.

It will be recalled that in a communiqué issued after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Kaduna on Wednesday, the ACF expressed dissatisfaction with the current administration’s economic policies, stating that they have worsened the hardship faced by the average Nigerian.

The communiqué which was signed by ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, also highlighted the unique vulnerabilities of the northern region, noting that its people are disproportionately affected by food insecurity, limited access to education and skills training, and reliance on microeconomic activities for survival.

Reacting to the various allegations, Kwankwaso said that “We in the North should look inward on how to solve pressing menaces facing us and stop a ball game attitude of transfer of aggression on President Tinubu.”

He also said that though it is normal for the ACF to speak on issues threatening the northern states, but they should also try to look for a true panacea on issues confronting the region.

He added that whatever might be discussed at the roundtable with sincerity and one mind, if tabled before President Tinubu, he would give it utmost consideration and attention, “because Mr. President has listening ears to whatever issues affecting the country” he said.

“We in the North should listen and act on what the former Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa said, that we do not like ourselves. This is more of the reason why we have not been able to unite and face the challenges bedeviling the region” he stated.

Kwankwaso further stated that the present problems facing the north, did not start in Tinubu’s administration but were inherited from previous administrations.

Share

Please follow and like us: