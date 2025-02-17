APC Chieftain, Three Others Killed In Osun Over LG Crisis

Share

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State, Remi Abass, has been killed by suspected hoodlums.

Abass was shot dead on Monday morning when armed political thugs invaded the local government secretariat in Ikire. His killing occurred shortly after he resumed office following the Appeal Court ruling that reinstated all council officials sacked at the tail end of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s administration.

Reports indicate that a yet-to-be-identified resident was also shot dead during the attack.

Similarly, in Iragbiji, the headquarters of Boripe Local Government Area, two more people were reportedly killed by suspected hoodlums who stormed the secretariat.

Speaking to journalists, the Commissioner for Government Affairs and Protocol, Hon. Ajeigbe Korede, claimed that two members of his party were shot dead, while six others sustained gunshot injuries.

Korede accused some APC chieftains in the council of masterminding the attack in an attempt to hijack the local government secretariat.

“Earlier this morning, around 5 a.m., we were alerted that APC thugs, led by Banik from Iree and a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Adebayo Adeleke, mobilized hoodlums, including Asiri-Eniba and others from different local governments.

“We came out to assess the situation, and none of our party members were there to attack or harass them. Suddenly, they started shooting with pump-action guns and AK-47s—right in the presence of security operatives, including the Divisional Police Officer (DPO).

“One of their thugs, Sogo Agboola (aka Ado), shot directly at our members, resulting in the deaths of two people. Before we could rush them to the hospital, they had passed away. Presently, we have about six of our party members with gunshot wounds.

“We have also received reports that these hoodlums are still in Iragbiji, regrouping at former Governor Oyetola’s house.

“We believe they are strategizing for another attack, as they have vowed to return tomorrow,”Korede alleged.

Reacting to the allegations, Adebayo Adeleke dismissed the claims, stating that he was at various media engagements at the time of the attack.

“At 8:30 a.m., I was on an interview with Western TV. At 12 p.m., I was on Channels TV, and at 1 p.m., I was at Afinju Radio.

“The allegations against me are completely false,” Adeleke said.

He further alleged that PDP thugs were plotting to assassinate him and seven others.

“No amount of intimidation will stop us from resuming office,” he declared.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Project Implementation at the Federal Housing Authority, Engr. Remi Omowaiye, reportedly escaped an assassination attempt in Ilesa.

Speaking after the attack, Omowaiye accused PDP thugs of launching an ambush on him and his entourage.

“They would have killed me if not for the swift intervention of my security team. I was brutally attacked, and my driver was shot. Three of my aides sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment in the hospital,” he said.

He called on the federal government and President Bola Tinubu to intervene before the crisis escalates further.

