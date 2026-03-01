APC Chieftain Tasks Otti On Democratic Accountability

A former Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), Prince Paul Ikonne, has tasked elected officials on the need to submit to democratic accountability in public governance.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State gave the charge while reacting to reports that Governor Alex Otti allegedly referred to a journalist’s question during a media chat in a negative tone.

Ikonne urged the Abia State governor to address the issues raised as they border on public accountability and transparency.

In a statement signed on Sunday by his media aide, Chiagoziem Enoch, in Abuja, the former NALDA boss said: “That journalist deserves commendation, not condemnation.

“It takes fearlessness to demand accountability in an environment where public officials (allegedly) appear uncomfortable with scrutiny,” he said.

Ikonne questioned why Governor Otti, as a respected seasoned economist, did not seize the moment to provide further insights into possible improved economic conditions for the people of Abia State.

He further argued that with the huge sums of money accruing to Abia State from federal allocations and internally generated revenue, the government owes citizens transparent, data-driven explanations on how those funds have translated into tangible improvements.

“Have traders experienced lower taxation burdens? Are there job creation opportunities as a result of his policies? Where are the 200 health centres and how many jobs were created?

In conclusion, the politician demanded an apology to the journalist, saying: “No leader who believes in democratic accountability should insult a journalist or anyone for asking questions.”