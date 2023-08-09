APC Chieftain Tackles Tinubu On Chicago Varsity Credentials

…Challenges America to treat Nigeria as equal partner

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Wednesday, urged President Bola Tinubu, to allow the Chicago State University to release his academic records to a court in Nigeria if he has nothing to hide.

He also challenged the government of the United States and its institutions to cause Tinubu’s academic records at Chicago State University to be released to the court in the spirit of reciprocity and freedom of information obtainable in that country.

Frank who made this call in a statement in Abuja, also insisted that Tinubu, as a public servant, ought not to seek to stop his academic records from being made public in a law court.

It would be recalled that Tinubu recently filed a motion seeking to prevent a United States Federal Court from releasing his university academic records to a court as requested by Nigeria’s former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as part of the latter’s challenge of Tinubu’s electoral victory.

Frank accused the United States of playing double standards where actions and requests that are taken seriously in their country become the reverse when it concerns an African country like Nigeria.

“Barely two days after former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) approached the State District Court for the Northern District of Illinois subpoenaed the Chicago State University to release the records of Tinubu, it is rather shocking that the President (Tinubu) has countered the request by filling a counter motion to restrain the Court from releasing his academic records to the petitioner.

“What seems to be more worrisome is the idea that a sitting President who had sworn to uphold the integrity and sanctity of the presidential office would attempt to muzzle an independent judiciary of the United States through acts of coercion or frivolous motions unknown to the Justice Department.

“However, it is noteworthy to reiterate that the justice system of the United States is not amenable to coercion, intimidation, subjugation or any other form of compromise as demonstrated clearly from recent events concerning the former President of the US (Donald Trump) who is being made to answer various charges concerning his conduct while in office.

“What are you hiding in the Chicago University? If you are proud of your credentials, tell the University you claimed to have attended to release your academic information to Nigeria as requested by Atiku. This is simply the right thing to do because when a subpoena has been issued, it’s meant to be honoured anywhere,” he said.

Frank argued that anybody who wants to lead Nigeria should be able to surrender himself to Nigerians for scrutiny, stressing that that was the minimum standard expected of Tinubu in the present circumstance.

“This is the very reason we believe the US court must throw out your (Tinubu’s) appeal and give your academic information to Nigeria. The US must not be seen to protect any high-profile Nigerian or any Nigerian that is holding public office. That is their duty, to do the right thing the same way they are doing the right thing in America.

“Today, the world and everybody is watching how Trump is being treated and investigated from one court to another. Trump’s information is being released by the CIA and the FBI in America for people to see what he has done.

“So if they can do that in America to Trump who is a former president, then why is the United States today aiding and abetting criminality in Nigeria by refusing to release unclassified documents permitted by its freedom of information law? Whatever is good for America must also be good for Nigeria,” he said.

The United States, Frank said, is playing politics with the destiny of Nigeria because of their interest and warned that the United States might be losing its credibility in Nigeria and Africa because of issues like this.

“The argument in his ( Tinubu’s) motion that the records should not be released because they fall under a 1974 privacy law for American students has shown clearly that there’s more to the identity of the individual who’s currently the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and all must be done by the US in ensuring that the real identity of the President is revealed with the demand for his academic credentials whilst in Illinois.

“We hold the US in good faith and will expect that everything concerning this matter is finally put to rest when the University is finally subpoenaed. We’re glad that a Federal judge has been assigned to the case, and we expect a full dispensation of justice under the US Justice system in this regard,” he said.