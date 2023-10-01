APC Chieftain Speaks On Obaseki, Shaibu Faceoff

Professor John Ebhomien, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has reacted to the standoff between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shiabu.

It would be recalled that Obaseki and Shaibu have been at loggerheads for months now over who will succeed the Governor in 2024.

During the faceoff, Obaseki disbanded his media team, moved the deputy governor’s office out of the government building, and lost his position as the state’s supervisory head of the agencies responsible for generating money.

But the feud improved after Shaibu apologised to the governor in public and Obaseki accepted the offer of reconciliation.

Shaibu and Obaseki split out because of Shaibu’s desire to run for governor in 2024 and take over for his boss.

Speaking on the development in a recent interview with Daily Independent, Ebhomien expressed that the conflict between the Edo leaders was pointless.

According to the APC chieftain, Shaibu was unappreciative of Obaseki and the Edo people for fostering his ambition, adding that Shaibu should be aware that he was chosen to serve as the governor’s deputy and that he must operate in that capacity.

READ ALSO:

According to him, “The unnecessary alterca­tion between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shuaibu is a waste of time. The deputy governor should realise that he was appointed as a depu­ty by the governor, Mr Obaseki Mr Shuaibu should also realize that in the Edo State political equation, there are guidelines and simple agreements wheth­er written and unwritten must be adhered to. Any deviation from that zoning and political ap­pointments arrangement should be viewed as insubordination.

“It is clear from all indications that the Edo North has had their fair share in the governorship position of Edo State. The Edo South also has had their fair share in the governorship position in the person of the former Edo State governor, Lucky Igbinedion and the present governor, Obaseki. So, it is the turn of Edo Central, that is Esan land, to be precise, to produce the next governor of Edo State. So, what is good for Edo South and Edo North is also good for Edo Central.

Edo Central has men and women with better qualifica­tions, experience with a high sense of integrity to move Edo State forward to an enviable lev­el. So, Mr Philip Shuaibu is ungrateful to Governor Obase­ki and the people of Edo State Central. Shuaibu should not ply on the intelligence and integri­ty of Edo people, especially Edo Central. My candid advice for Mr Shuaibu is to apologise to Mr. Obaseki for playing on the sensibility, and intelligence of Gov­ernor Obaseki and the people of do Central. Mr Shuaibu should bury his ambition to become the next governor of Edo State. Mr. Shuaibu should wait if he has any governorship ambition, the turn of the Edo South.”