APC Chieftain Speaks On Alleged Treatment Of Shettima By Tinubu Govt

A prominent Rivers State chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has raised strong concerns over what he described as the systematic sidelining of Vice President Kashim Shettima by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The ruling party chieftain and former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) voiced his displeasure in a public statement issued on Saturday.

According to Eze, Shettima has been relegated to ceremonial duties, such as representing the government at weddings and burials, rather than being entrusted with the full responsibilities of his office.

He said, “As much as I am not a supporter of Vice President Kashim Shettima, I must state as a concerned Nigerian that I am not happy with the way and manner such a highly profiled politician is being treated by this administration.

“Turning such a respected statesman into an agent of government for attending wedding and burial ceremonies is sad, unfortunate and unacceptable.”

Eze particularly criticised President Tinubu’s refusal to formally transfer power to Vice President Shettima during his frequent foreign trips, arguing that the action contradicts constitutional provisions and disrespects the office of the Vice President.

“The fact remains that for the two years that he has served as the Vice President of this country, and despite the number of times President Tinubu has travelled outside Nigeria, Mr. President has not found it fit or needful to hand over power,” he noted.

He further warned that such treatment of the Vice President could undermine the constitutional order and send a negative message about the unity and cohesion within the ruling party.

“This act is not only condemnable but also against the spirit and letters of the Constitution of this country,” Eze emphasised.

While Eze clarified that he does not politically align with Vice President Shettima, his remarks suggest growing unease within APC circles regarding the internal power dynamics of the current administration.

“The critique may also fuel speculation about broader tensions and factional concerns within the ruling party as Nigeria moves toward future electoral cycles.

The Presidency has yet to officially respond to the statements made by Eze, but political analysts believe the criticism could reignite debates around executive accountability, constitutional adherence, and the role of the Vice President in governance.

