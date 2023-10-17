APC Chieftain Seeks To Replace Minister Of Interior At NASS

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) and philanthropist, Mr Ifeoluwa Ehindero has signified his interest in replacing Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo at the National Assembly.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the seat vacant after the previous Federal Lawmaker, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Minister of Interior.

The electoral body is set to conduct a bye-election to fill the vacant seat for Akoko South-West/North-East Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

Ehindero who declared interest yesterday said he would give the people representation that would create a better pedestal for present and future generations in all spheres.

According to him, he would influence the life of the people of the Federal constituency positively if given the ticket by his party and elected by the people.

His words “I am desirous to be able to influence life positively and to be able to create a greater future for my generation because my generation is a new generation

“We must be able to create the future for generations coming after us just like the one before us in the like of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.”

The APC chieftain who has a “solid background in developing businesses in areas of agriculture, ICT, research, finance, management consultancy, and manufacturing industries,” served as Director of Media and Publicity for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in Akoko North West Local Government Area in 2023.

Ehindero promised to give the people a voice in the House of Representatives and productive representation.

According to him, ”We must be able to take advantage of that(NASS) to create a better future for the people, to give them a voice and be able to give them a good representation at the highest level.”

Besides being a politician, Ehindero is a philanthropist and known as a shrewd businessman.

He, therefore, promised to bring to bear his winning streak in his business endeavours in the National Assembly chosen by his people.