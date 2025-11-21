APC Chieftain Seeks Tinubu Intervention On Kanu’s Case

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Abia State 2027 Governorship Aspirant, Chief Mascot Uzor-Kalu (MUK), has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider a fair and just resolution regarding the recent conviction of Nnamdi Kalu.

Reacting to the life jail sentence handed to the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, by Justice James Omotosho, via a statement he issued in Umuahia, Chief Mascot Uzor-Kalu underscored the need for executive intervention to preserve national unity by tempering justice with mercy.

He expressed confidence that the President’s intervention can deliver a peaceful and equitable outcome.

“The nation is watching, and history will remember how leadership responds in times like these. I firmly believe there is still room for a measured executive action that could restore hope and calm tensions across the region,” he stated.

The former Chief of Staff in Abia State described President Tinubu as a man with a listening ear, capable of considering appeals that promote peace and national unity.

“I know the President as a man who listens and takes into account the welfare of the nation. I believe he can exercise the wisdom and discretion necessary to address sensitive matters constructively,” he said and highlighted

The need for dialogue and reconciliation in handling high-profile cases.

MUK stressed that the judicial outcome, while binding, should not preclude the exercise of executive discretion in the interest of national harmony.

“Our democracy,” he added, “is strongest when our leaders act with wisdom and compassion. It is not about undermining the judiciary; it is about ensuring that equity also reflects the broader values of peace and unity.”

The entrepreneur politician also called on stakeholders across the Southeast and the nation at large to remain calm and patient as discussions progress.

“There is still hope. Hope that leadership at the highest level can intervene constructively to prevent further polarisation. Let us engage with reason, dialogue, and respect for the rule of law.

“Now that the judicial process is concluded, let us pursue the political and diplomatic process to resolve and conclude this matter. All unnecessary utterances MUST stop; let’s focus on dialogue,” Kalu pleaded.