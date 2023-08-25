APC Chieftain Seeks Intervention Of FBI, CIA In Tinubu, Chicago Varsity Tango

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Friday, called on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to urgently investigate the authorities of Chicago State University over their curious reluctance to release relevant academic records of a certain Bola Tinubu who is believed to be the same as the current President of Nigeria.

Frank who made this request in a statement in Abuja, said the probe has become necessary to determine the authenticity of the certificates offered to Americans who graduated from the University that have now been called to question by President Tinubu’s claims that the University awarded him with a certificate that was littered with errors.

He said that these independent institutions in the United States need to step into the matter in order that law-abiding Nigerians are not made to believe that there is a level of compromise and complicity by the university in trying to shield Tinubu’s academic record c from public scrutiny.

Frank said that rather than allow Tinubu’s current claims of errors by unstated third parties in the CSU, the University authorities owe the Americans and Nigerians the duty to publicly state the facts as they are, that Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, male, born in 1952, attended the University and submitted credentials that are accessible to the Nigerian Court System where Tinubu seeks to hold the highest office in the land, an office that requires unblemished integrity, honesty and public trust.

Frank said: “Tinubu’s records are public documents because the Chicago State University is a public academic institution and not a secret cult organisation.

“Tinubu is also a public servant who is duty-bound to be accountable to Nigerians if he has nothing to hide or if the academic records he claims from the university are genuine.

“Or better still, if there is nothing fishy between him and the university, we believe the university should be proud to showcase the records of its former students by releasing them on demand except they have been compromised.

“If Tinubu’s certificate is genuine and something he is proud of, he should have allowed the university to release it to the public because he’s serving the public as he claims.”

He urged the University not to ruin its image and reputation through conduct inimical to its integrity by refusing to release required records.

He added: “We advise the US government not to destroy its long-standing relationship with Nigeria because of one man.

“Otherwise, this case will make the world see the university system in US as corrupt and compromised because we understand how the American system works.

“If Tinubu is the President of America and American citizens request for his academic information, will they not grant the request?

“They will do because every President of America and those holding public offices are answerable to the public, which underpins the principle of Accountability.

“If Donald Trump could be on trial, why will someone seeking public office in Nigeria be shielded from scrutiny at the point of entry by public institutions in America? Is it that the President of Nigeria is not meant to be accountable to the citizenry?

“This is why we are calling on the American Secret Service – FBI and CIA – to investigate this clear act of possible bias on the part of Chicago State University because it does not speak well of CSU.

“Except, of course, it is a conspiracy of the United States and the Chicago State University to cover the illegality between Tinubu and Nigerians to be able to manipulate him for U.S. interest.

“This would therefore mean they don’t care whether there is a legitimate or illegitimate government in the country.

“If the US truly supports and is for a democratic transparent, free and fair electoral process in Nigeria, like they do in America, they should ensure that everything about Tinubu’s academic record is released to Nigerians to enable them to know who their president really is. That is the irreducible minimum expectation from the US.

“Besides, it is never a crime for taxpayers to challenge the legitimacy of public office holders in Nigeria, just like in America where former President Trump is being tried for alleged wrongdoing.

“The American institutions do not see Trump as a former president, but they are looking at the evidence before the US authorities and that is why they are trying him.

“There is no difference between what they are doing in America and what is being done in Nigeria. So, the US should do everything to give Nigerians the records required with all urgency.

“We appeal to the judge in the State of Chicago court to order the university to release those documents the way it would have been done if a U.S. citizen had made a similar application.”