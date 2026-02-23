APC Chieftain Seeks Fasoranti, Falae’s Intervention In Ondo Crisis

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Sola Ajisafe, has asked Afenifere leaders to intervene in the leadership tussle rocking the ruling party and governance in Ondo State.

Ajisafe, in an open letter to Afenifere Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Oba Olu Falae, and Bashorun Seinde Arogbofa, said the intervention of the leaders would save the state from the needless crisis rocking the state.

The APC chieftain was one of the leaders assaulted by hoodlums who invaded the APC Secretariat during the stakeholders’ meeting held last week Tuesday.

The letter read: ‘It gives me great pleasure to send you this important letter. I hope it meets you well. May I inform you that my reason is borne out of my appreciation of your various roles in shaping the lives of Yoruba people within the context of Nigeria, the values you have kept, and the kind of lives you have lived.

“I could not have been more courageous and better motivated by this piece, considering your collective desire to see the Yoruba race achieve its God-given role among the black race.

“Ondo State is proud to have you as our leaders, as you have consistently displayed a leadership anchored on discipline, perseverance, sacrifice, integrity, and joint partnership for progress.

“The three of you remain the benchmark of reasoned and dutiful leadership to which we could proudly beat our chest that we have a “good inheritance. As revered Aworosasa, your leadership is a beacon of hope for our people.

“Your support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was meant to stabilise Ondo State, but his actions now threaten our future. Violence, incompetence, and divisive politics have marked his tenure.

“I witnessed the attack on party members at the stakeholders meeting on February 17, 2026. The deaths in Idanre and violence in Akure on the 18th of February were a bridge too far.

“The governor’s role in these dastardly acts is a crude desecration of the legacy you have built. Aiyedatiwa’s actions shame the memory of revered leaders like Michael Adekunle Ajasin.

“Recalling your sacrifices, Olu Falae’s loss of a child, Baba Fasoranti’s loss of a daughter, and Basorun Arogbofa’s arrests for speaking truth to power, underscores your dedication to Omoluabiism. As Aworosasa, we implore you to speak out against the violence and hold Governor Aiyedatiwa accountable.

“The people of Ondo State rely on your wisdom and guidance. Act now, for our state’s sake, your legacy, and the principles you stand for. You cannot keep quiet and allow further desecration of our values.

“Your voices, collective resolve, and your visit to Mr President at the Villa were the tonic that quietened the storm and opened the door through which he entered Alagbaka.

“You cannot, at this period, remain silent when our democratic values are assaulted and desecrated.”