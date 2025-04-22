Share

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has vehemently rejected claims by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, accusing former Governor of the state, Chibuike Amaechi, of orchestrating a crisis during his tenure as Minister of Transportation.

New Telegraph recalls that Wike alleged that Amaechi, while serving under former President Muhammadu Buhari, collaborated with the Federal Government to destabilize Rivers State, citing the rapid reassignment of 12 Commissioners of Police in three months and the withdrawal of his security at 11:30 pm an unprecedented action against a sitting governor.

Wike claimed he remained in Rivers to manage the turmoil while Amaechi stayed in Abuja, detached from the state’s challenges.

Refuting Wike’s claims in a strongly worded statement on Tuesday, Eze described Wike’s accusations as “fabrications” designed to mislead the public.

Labeling Wike a “Serial betrayer” and “Unrepentant liar,” Eze accused the FCT Minister of embodying “Massively corrupt, totally dishonest, and dangerously inept leadership.”

He defended Amaechi’s record, asserting that the former governor has never been linked to violence or actions aimed at fostering insecurity for political gain.

Eze countered that Wike, during his own tenure as Rivers Governor, instigated crises and used non-state actors to perpetrate violence and destroy communities.

He referenced the 2015 elections, accusing Wike of committing “Heinous crimes against humanity” to secure political power, resulting in widespread killings and leaving families in mourning.

Eze described the period as a “bazaar of bloodbaths,” with lasting scars for victims, including widows and orphans.

The APC chieftain also alleged that Wike used former Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mbu Joseph Mbu, to create chaos and destabilize the state.

He further claimed Wike attempted to unlawfully impeach Amaechi using just five Members of the State House of Assembly, an act Eze argued violated Nigeria’s Constitution.

Eze highlighted Amaechi’s contributions as Transportation Minister, noting his efforts to secure funds for Rivers State, which he alleged Wike mismanaged to fuel his presidential ambitions and shared recklessly with other states.

