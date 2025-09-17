APC Chieftain Rallies Support For Aiyedatiwa

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ondo South senatorial district, Monday Alade, has warned against uncomplimentary remarks about the Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Alade, a security consultant based in the United States, called on the people of the district to rally behind Governor Aiyedatiwa in his bid to deliver good governance.

He said that what the Governor needs most at this point is the full support of the people to succeed.

The security expert observed that the current incendiary and inflammatory remarks being made against the governor are quite unfortunate.

He recalled that similar attacks were directed at the late Dr Olusegun Agagu, and that lack of support undermined his reputation and overshadowed his accomplishments.

Alade urged the people of Ondo South not to repeat the same mistake, warning that it is the Ikales who would ultimately bear the loss. He reminded them of the total darkness that the Ikales and Ilajes endured for almost 25 years and cautioned against allowing history to repeat itself.

He said, “This is a lifetime opportunity for the people of Ondo South to have one of their own as Governor. The South develops faster whenever a Southerner leads because only Southerners truly understand the peculiar challenges of the region.”

Alade maintained that Governor Aiyedatiwa’s policies and programmes are already yielding the desired benefits.

He emphasised the need for APC members across the state to unite behind the Governor for the progress, political stability, future electoral victories, and overall prosperity of the state.

On security, Alade commended the Governor for improving the safety of lives and property, noting a tremendous increase in security across the state. He, however, advised the deployment of modern technology and advanced training for members of the Amotekun Corps.

The security expert said security challenges must be combated with modern technology. He expressed delight at the achievements of the Aiyedatiwa-led administration in the area of security in the state.

He added, “I am particularly impressed by the recent National Bureau of Statistics report showing Ondo State as the first to clear its internal debts and now ranked the least in the poverty index. This is commendable.”

He applauded the Governor’s multiple legacy projects, including the dualization of major roads and the execution of critical infrastructure.