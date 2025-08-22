APC Chieftain Pledges N10m To Tackle Insecurity In Kwara South

Community developer and a stalwart of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from Kwara South, Engineer Nurudeen Adeyemi Balogun, has pledged the sum of ₦10 million to support local security operatives in the fight against insecurity across the Kwara South Senatorial.

Engineer Adeyemi, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of TETFUND, said the fund will serve as a form of life insurance support for vigilantes and local hunters defending their communities.

According to him, families of vigilantes who lose their lives in active duty will receive ₦250,000, while those injured will get ₦100,000.

He explained that his intervention is aimed at complementing the sustained efforts of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who has provided logistics support, including 32 patrol vehicles and 160 motorcycles, to boost the operations of security agencies in the State.

Adeyemi commended the Governor’s multi-agency security strategy, which, according to him, brings together security operatives, traditional rulers, local authorities, and community stakeholders, noting that collective efforts are required to defeat the criminal elements.

The APC chieftain, however, cautioned against politicising insecurity, urging stakeholders to focus on unity and timely intelligence sharing to safeguard lives and property in Kwara South and the State at large.

He reaffirmed his support for Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration, assuring residents that military operations and government-led interventions are already underway to restore peace and stability to affected communities.