APC Chieftain, Oguntade, Congratulates Tinubu On Inauguration Of FEC

…makes case for appointing the party’s national youth leader, Israel, as Youth Minister

A member of the All Progressives Council (APC), National Youth Council, Hon. Oluwaseun Oguntade, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the successful inauguration of the Federal Executive Council (FEC)

According to him, the quick inauguration of the council and the calibre of men and women appointed to head the various ministries and parastatals is a clear signal of what lies ahead, noting that the time for the nation to experience a wave of development is now here.

Oguntade, who is also a member of the BAT Envoy, in a chat with newsmen, however, urged the President to work towards a quick nomination of a capable person for the Ministry of Youth, as a way of ensuring youth inclusiveness in the present administration.

He, however, made a case for the possible appointment of the APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, to the position of the Minister for Youth, describing him as a fit and proper person for the position, considering his qualifications and pedigree.

He noted that “Many may not see it as anything, for those of us that worked day and night as Jagaban Army, we know how the APC youth leader stood firm and active for Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s emergence as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We all know it is the grassroots strategic efforts that led to such victory.

“Many of us used our hard-earned money to campaign for Asiwaju, and that is because we believe in Asiwaju and trust Dayo. We urge Asiwaju and his government to consider this young energetic man, given a chance to serve as the minister of youth, as his colleague Beta Edu was given the opportunity to represent her gender well. We believe in the President and his government as a listening leader,” he said.