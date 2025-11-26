APC Chieftain Launches Grassroots Economic Revival In Ondo Community

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ojamiami Falana Oyewole, has empowered more than 100 residents of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State with livelihood-enhancing tools and equipment as part of efforts to boost grassroots economic independence and eradicate poverty.

Oyewole, the Founder of the Ojamami Foundation, provided empowerment tools to beneficiaries at the Government Field in Okitipupa during a programme that attracted community leaders, APC stakeholders, beneficiaries, and residents from across the six wards of Okitipupa Constituency II.

Items distributed included sewing machines, grinding machines, hairdressing tools, herbicide sprayers, wheelchairs, and other income-generating materials targeted at artisans, farmers, persons with disabilities, and small-scale entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the event, Oyewole, who is also an aspirant for the Ondo State House of Assembly (Okitipupa Constituency II), said the initiative reflects his determination to promote economic self-reliance and reduce poverty at the grassroots.

According to him, “This initiative is born out of my deep commitment to empower my people, lift them out of poverty and contribute meaningfully to the economic growth of our constituency, Ondo State, and Nigeria at large.

“Sustainable empowerment is the backbone of community development, and today, we are sowing seeds that will grow into financial independence for many families.”

He added that leadership should be anchored on service and impact rather than political convenience.

He said, “This aligns with the empowerment agenda of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s ‘Our Ease’ initiative. It is time to empower our people, not enslave them. The government alone cannot solve all the problems. So, we must work together to make life better,” he noted.

Several beneficiaries expressed gratitude, describing the gesture as life-changing.

Mrs Ayara Esther, a beneficiary of a sewing machine, said: “With this sewing machine, I can restart my business. I’m grateful he remembered people like us. This will change my life.”

Another recipient, Mrs Akinmoye Olayeni, added: “What he has done today shows he truly cares. This equipment will help me provide for my children and improve my livelihood. May God bless him.”

Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government, Mr Soga Ogunsakin, represented by Mr James Ogunyemi, commended Oyewole for his intervention, noting that the move would enhance the living standards of the beneficiaries and complement government efforts.

Also speaking, the Lumure of Ayeka, Oba Babatunde Micheal Ayeyowa and Oba Fredrick Oladele Akinmoye, the Orungberuwa of Ode-Erinje kingdom, applauded the empowerment drive and cautioned against last-minute political gimmicks.

Particularly, Oba Ayeyowa said, “This is my kind of project. This is the right time for such empowerment, not when it is two days to the election, and people come with all sorts of things. What Oyewole has done today is genuine,” the monarch stated.

Party leaders at the event described the gesture as a model of responsible leadership and urged other political actors to emulate his approach.