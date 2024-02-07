APC Chieftain Laments Poor Development In Ondo

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Paul Akintelure has lamented the poor social and infrastructural development in Ondo State despite abundant resources.

Akintelure, who was the running mate to the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the 2012 gubernatorial election in Ondo expressed dismay that the State is lagging among the committee of States despite its abundant resources.

Speaking after he declared his decision to contest the governorship election under the platform of the APC, Akintelure promised rapid development to make up for the loss grounds if elected as governor in the November 16 governorship election in the State.

He said if he sailed through with his ambition to contest for the governorship ticket of All Progressives Congress (APC) and the gubernatorial election on November 16, 2024, he would double the Gross Domestic Production (GDP) of the state within twelve months in office.

His words “I have decided to come to this point because I feel that Ondo State has an abundance of sources, human capacity, but we are still lagging. Is it a curse or caused by human factors? I believe that it is a human factor and Ondo State could go to its Eldorado.

“Ondo could become another California, Ondo could become like Lagos and I am suggesting that by the time I get there, I need the cooperation of the media in my quest to have Ondo State as my dream.

“My dream is to double the GDP of Ondo in my one year of administration. I am not a magician, but I’m going to utilize the resources we have. I’m going to pay attention to agriculture in its full meaning. We are going to pay attention to what is called value addition in agriculture. We are going to do mechanized farming.

“We are also going to involve the youth, so we are going to have what is called economy on a scale. The total production we are having will save cost. So, the cost of production will be reduced. So, at the end of the day, more profit will be generated by farmers.

“In other words, I am going to involve youths in what I will call a graduate entrepreneurship scheme. It won’t be limited to agriculture alone, but it’s about whatever you want to do, whatever skill you prefer because we will take it to the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC).

“From statistics, you are aware that yearly, Ondo State turns out about 1,000 graduates from higher institutions. So, we are going to base our workings on the 1,000 graduates. We will liaise with NYSC so that instead of posting them anywhere anyhow, we will encourage them to practical organizations in terms of skill acquisition.”

The medical doctor said the State has no reason to remain underdeveloped, assuring that he would explore and exploit all natural and human resources in the state to take the state to another great pedestal.

He promised to give education and medical sectors of the state economy for human capacity building to enhance development in the state.

According to him, “You will forgive if eventually I become the governor of Ondo State and I decide to perform wonders in the education sector. Education is what can liberate you, that is what can make you great and that is what can make way for you, provided you are dedicated.

“So, I am going to ensure that the human capacity index is improved through the health and education sector. That is why I said I have a bias for education and my profession makes me fall flat for the health sector.

“We can’t continue with the lackadaisical attitude of workers in the health sector. All the rivalry with the workers in the health sector will be settled.”