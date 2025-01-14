APC Chieftain Justify Impeachment, Says Obasa Was Recalcitrant

Share

Following the impeachment of the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fouad Oki has justified his impeachment.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Obasa was impeached on Monday, January 13 over allegations of fraud and abuse of power, a move Oki said was long overdue.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the APC chieftain said President Bola Tinubu tried to resolve the crisis in the Lagos State Assembly, but Obasa was recalcitrant.

Oki said, “Before the president came home, this issue had been lingering. In the wisdom of members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the president’s attention was called.

“The president, as father and leader, called a meeting wherein he tried to make a sense out of the observations raised by elders of the party.

“Unfortunately, the president saw himself as a recalcitrant [Obasa]. I think that is what broke the camel’s back.”

