APC Chieftain Implores Senators-Elect To Support Tinubu Choice Of Senate President

Dr Ndem Udoudo Ndem, a member of the disbanded All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has urged the senators-elect to support President Bola Tinubu and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) choice for the position of Senate President ahead of Tuesday inauguration of the 10th National Assembly and the subsequent election of presiding officers.

Ndem, a former senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom North-East referred to Senator Godswill Akpabio, the former Governor of Akwa Ibom, as a unique gift to the Nigerian Senate and the nation at large.

He pointed out that “Nigeria as a country and its citizens at this critical time of its national life is in need of tried, tested, and proven leaders with the experience to man critical sectors at all levels of government.”

Dr Ndem, a certified Pediatric Surgeon while speaking to newsman evaluated the current race for the top position in the Senate and noted that the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, who is the leading contender, had unmatched leadership qualities and experience as a two-term Governor and a Senator, breaking the curse of becoming a principal officer in the 8th Senate as a first-time lawmaker.

In light of this, he urged all other candidates to band together and support Akpabio’s election as President of the Nigerian Senate in the 10th National Assembly.

Dr Ndem, who was also a member of the medical team of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, noted the sterling qualities and credentials of President Tinubu, stressing that “he is a man who is gifted in harnessing the best human resources to execute jobs.”

He added that support for Senator Akpabio’s Senate presidency bid by the Senators-elect “will be in line with Asiwaju’s philosophy of getting the right and the very best persons to get jobs done.”

The chief executive officer of Doctors Specialist Hospital (DSH) Uyo is a physician with ties to the Nsit-Atai Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. He previously served two terms as chairman of the Akwa Ibom APC in the United States.