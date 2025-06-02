APC Chieftain Igbokwe Alleges Character Flaws In Amaechi, Cites Past Encounters

Share

A prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe, has launched a scathing criticism against former Minister of Transportation and ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, accusing him of having “serious character issues” and a “very bad temperament.”

In a strongly worded Facebook post on Sunday, Igbokwe recounted personal encounters with Amaechi during the 2015 presidential campaign of Muhammadu Buhari (PMB), claiming that the former minister’s behavior was erratic and disrespectful during key political events.

“If you have had personal experience with former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, as I did at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, in 2015 when PMB came to campaign in Lagos, you will not take him seriously at all. He has a serious character issue,” Igbokwe wrote.

The APC stalwart further alleged that Amaechi disrespected northern community leaders during a campaign rally organized by the Hausa community at Agege Stadium in Lagos, where he reportedly demanded that the Arewa leaders vacate the stage.

“Alhaji Kabiru Abdullahi, former Commissioner for Waterfront in Lagos, had a personal encounter with Rotimi Amaechi at Agege Stadium… They [Arewa leaders] refused and challenged him without measure. Amaechi has a very bad temperament,” Igbokwe said.

Igbokwe’s remarks come in the wake of controversial statements made by Rotimi Amaechi during his 60th birthday celebration in Abuja. The former minister had claimed that most Nigerians are hungry and suggested that the opposition coalition has the capacity to remove President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from power.

Amaechi also alleged that Nigerian politicians are more interested in sharing national resources than in governance.

The exchange highlights growing internal tensions within the APC, especially as voices within the party begin to diverge on issues relating to governance, leadership style, and economic hardship in Nigeria.

Joe Igbokwe, a vocal supporter of President Tinubu and former spokesperson for the Lagos APC, emphasized that his comments were based on firsthand experience and not driven by hearsay or partisanship.

“I had a similar experience with Amaechi at Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere during PMB campaign in Lagos in 2015,” Igbokwe reiterated.

