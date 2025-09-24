APC Chieftain Hails Tinubu Over Bold Reforms

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and President of the Movement for National Transformation (MNT), Chief Victor Ogba has said President Bola Tinubu deserves a second shot at Presidency due to his bold economic reforms and massive infrastructure projects.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, Chief Ogba listed reforms such as the removal of fuel subsidy, which he described as a drain on national resources.

The APC Chieftain also condemned the mismanagement of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the previous administration that encouraged capital flight and currency speculation.

Speaking on another feat, the APC Chieftain cited the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, explaining that the project showed how committed Tinubu is to national development

He said, “Tinubu has tackled issues that many of his predecessors lacked the courage to tackle. One of such is the fuel subsidy which was a fiscal sinkhole, and the mismanagement of the Central Bank under the previous administration that fueled capital flight and currency speculation.”

READ ALSO

Advocating for the re-election of the President, Ogba stated that the President has been creatively and compassionately dismantling difficult legacies that he inherited from the leaders of the past.

He applauded the President for his courageous and prudent leadership, hailing him for strengthening key sectors like healthcare, education, infrastructure, humanitarian aid, and security.

The Chieftain explained that the removal of fuel subsidy has created room for the government to invest in other valuable sectors through it’s internal rtevenue.

According to the Chieftain, the percentage of revenue spent on debt service has plummeted from 97 percent to 68 percent.

“On Wednesday, May 8, 2025, Nigeria was exempted from the list of countries indebted to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), having cleared off the last tranche of its $1.61 billion debt to multilateral institution.”

Ogba also hailed Tinubu for the inauguration of ANOH and AHL Gas Processing Plants, which boost domestic gas supply by 500 million standard cubic feet per day

Describing Tinubu as a compassionate leader, he further applauded his investments in education compared to previous administrations.

“Data released by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) show that within just 12 months, the government under the Tinubu-led administration has disbursed N56.85 billion to over 550,000 students since April.”

Ogba also asserted that Nigeria is on it’s path to stable electricity due to the President’s ratification of the Electricity Act into law, thereby ending the federal monopoly in the power sector and empowering states.

The law has empowered private entities to generate, distribute, and transmit electricity.