APC Chieftain Hails Okpebholo’s Security Proactiveness

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Mr. Roland Igbadume, has commended the governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for his proactive and effective management of security in the state since assuming office in 2024.

Igbadume, who made the commendation in a statement in Abuja, noted that the governor’s security approach is already yielding tangible results across Edo State.

He said the recent visit of the Deputy Head of Mission of the Italian Embassy in Abuja, Mr. Iacopo Foti, to Edo State has helped counter negative narratives portraying the state as unsafe.

Igbadume, a former senior aide to ex-Governor Adams Oshiomhole, attributed pockets of unrest in the state to the activities of miscreants rather than systemic failure and urged residents and stakeholders to support the Okpebholo administration.

He said, “The governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, is doing a great job. His handling of the security situation deserves commendation. He has taken the battle to the dens of kidnappers, and many of them have relocated from Edo.

“What we need this time is for all of us to join hands with the State government to make Edo safer for us. We must not forget that we don’t have any other State to call our own.”

On reports of alleged worsening insecurity, Igbadume pointed to the Italian diplomat’s visit as evidence that the reality on the ground differs significantly from opposition narratives.

He said, “Only a few weeks ago, Mr. Iacopo Foti, the Deputy Head of Mission of the Italian Embassy, was in Edo. He met with the governor and visited the three senatorial districts, where he had stakeholder engagement. At the end of his visit, he described Edo as much better than he expected. He felt safe throughout his stay in the State.

“What that shows is that the narrative being weaved in the media by the opposition is different from the reality on the ground. We must support the governor to enable him to implement his development agenda for the benefit of our teeming youths across the three senatorial districts.”

While calling on local and foreign investors to bring their businesses to Edo, Igbadume said Governor Okpebholo has successfully waged the war against cultism, kidnapping, and all manner of insecurity since he took over the administration of the State.

He said, “The Governor Okpebholo-led administration has made life difficult for kidnappers, cultists, criminals, and what have you. This has made Edo State the first investment destination of choice for local and foreign businessmen.

“As expected, the last Christmas celebration was one of the best in recent times. Everywhere was peaceful across the three senatorial districts. We must do our part to sustain this peace now and in the future,” he added.

Mr. Iacopo Foti’s visit to Edo State formed part of ongoing diplomatic engagements by the Italian Embassy aimed at strengthening sub-national cooperation in Nigeria, particularly in states with strong historical and migratory links to Italy.

Edo State, in recent years, has been a focal point of Italy’s interest due to collaboration on migration management, human trafficking prevention, vocational training, and youth empowerment.

During his visit, Foti held meetings with Governor Okpebholo and key stakeholders across Edo North, Edo Central, and Edo South senatorial districts.

Discussions reportedly focused on security cooperation, skills acquisition programmes, agricultural value chains, and investment opportunities for Italian firms in manufacturing, renewable energy, and agro-processing.

The Italian delegation also explored avenues for expanding ongoing partnerships in combating human trafficking, supporting returnee reintegration, and enhancing cultural and educational exchanges.