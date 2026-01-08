APC Chieftain Hails Kalu’s Efforts In Uniting Party For 2027

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), South East, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, has commended Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, for uniting the party in Abia State, calling for stronger alliances ahead of the 2027 elections.

Arodiogbu, who also serves as Chairman of the Governing Board of David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, Uburu, Ebonyi State, made the remarks during a visit to Kalu at the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) Office in Umuahia, Abia State.

He praised Kalu for his leadership, saying he has empowered many people and enjoys strong followership.

“It’s my pleasure to meet our leader, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu. I am also happy to see so many of our leaders in Abia surrounding him. It shows he has a good followership of men that matter in Abia and Nigeria. Kalu is a man of worth and repute. His actions and voice resonate across the South East,” Arodiogbu said.

He added, “We need to forge a strong alliance to confront the challenges ahead and ensure victory in the 2027 election. Ndi Abia, it gladdens my heart that we are meeting today, and I thank God for this opportunity.”

In response, Kalu expressed gratitude for the visit and revealed progress on party membership e-registration.

“I want to thank you for coming all the way to see me. We are faced with the challenge of e-registration for APC membership. We’ve secured 184 tablets to cover the 184 electoral wards across Abia State.

We plan to activate them this month and hope to commence the registration before the end of this week,” Kalu said.