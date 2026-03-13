APC Chieftain Hails First Lady Over Advocacy For Women, Children

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Mr Dayo Ogunjebe, has hailed First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, over her advocacy for women, children and the vulnerable in the country.

Ogunjebe’s commendation came in the wake of the recently held International Women’s Day (IWD), in a statement he issued to newsmen in Lagos on Friday.

In the statement made available to newsmen on Friday, Ogunjebe stated that the First Lady’s genuine love for the vulnerable in society, adding that her numerous programmes and pet projects have not only highlighted the challenges being faced by these segments of people in society.

The commendation is coming just as Ogunjebe lauded Nigerian women for their struggle and sacrifices for the country as those who nurture and provide for the nation, beginning from the family unit.

The APC chieftain also praised Senator Tinubu for being a positive influence and a role model for youths in the country, particularly the women and youths across the country, owing to her conduct in the public space.

“I wish to commend her Excellency, the First Lady of the country, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her unrelenting commitment to the well-being of the less privileged in the society, particularly the women, the children and other vulnerable people in the country.

“These laudable programmes have in no small way impacted positively on the people who have been fortunate to have benefited from them in no small way,” he wrote.

Saluting women in the country, Ogunjebe said, “The occasion of the International Women’s Day provides the opportunity for us all to appreciate and honour our womenfolk for the continued sustenance of the country.”