APC Chieftain Faults Poor Treatment Of Founding Members

The pioneer member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caucus, Chief Sam Nkire, has faulted the poor treatment being meted out to senior and founding members who built the APC and remain in the party till date.

In an interview with newsmen, Chief Nkire said it was unfortunate that those who gave their all to ensure the growth of the party were no longer being invited to the table.

Chief Nkire, however, commended the party for remembering and appointing Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, a founding member of APC and former Governor of Katsina State, to chair the convention committee, adding, “even though I regret the reassigning of Governor Hope Uzodinma.”

According to Chief Nkire, “with Governor Aminu Bello Masari at the helm, APC will soon be setting a template for political party congresses to strengthen internal democracy, not only in Nigeria but Africa as a whole.”

The elderstatesman also commended the fact that Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, who was former National Secretary of the party was also able to make the list, adding, that Governor Buni should from time to time, lend his voice to APC, “Even if it means keeping old memories of events alive; being that the former National Chairman, John Oyegun, with whom he grew APC has left the party.”

Chief Nkire further appealed to the APC leadership to take more inclusive actions to involve and reward the foundation members who took the heat and endured the struggle to dislodge the almighty People’s Democratic Party PDP in the 2015 elections.

On the forthcoming Presidential and general elections of 2027, Nkire predicted a resounding victory for both President Bola Tinubu and the APC in general, adding, “seeing the bees are already routing for the nectar that our party has, victory is sure.”

The former National Chairman of the Progressive People’s Alliance PPA who joined APC on the 17th of December, 2013, emphasised that it appeared the votes for 2027 had been called, “Judging by the overwhelming number of governors and legislators at both federal and state levels, historically known to be dependable opinion moulders, who have now crossed political lines into the APC”.