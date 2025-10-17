APC Chieftain Drum Up Support For Aiyedatiwa

…Donate Solar Energy to Palaces

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Matthew Oye Oyerimade, has canvassed the support of traditional rulers in Ondo South for the administration of the state’s Governor, Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Oyerinmade, who met with the traditional rulers under the auspices of Traditional Heritage, also donated solar energy to all the palaces in the South senatorial district of the state.

The party chieftain appealed to each of the traditional rulers to continue supporting Governor Aiyedatiwa, who is from the region, so that the state’s oil-producing region can reap the benefits of democracy.

Speaking on behalf of the monarchs, Oba Obafemi Ogbaro, who is Odoka of Obe-Ogbaro, extended appreciation to Oyerinmade for the value and respect he gave to traditional rulers in the zone.

Oba Ogbaro said the values the APC chieftain has for traditional institutions distinguished him from other politicians who always make empty promises to traditional rulers.

The monarch thanked Governor Aiyedatiwa for creating a peaceful atmosphere for geometric progress and development in the state.

He, however, advised the governor to ensure the completion of the ongoing projects in Ondo South senatorial district and other parts of the state.

The traditional ruler from Ilaje local government thanked Oyerinmade for the support he gave to Governor Aiyedatiwa during the last governorship election and promised to reciprocate the gesture if he shows interest in the next political dispensation.